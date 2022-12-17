The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10: When will we learn more?

When are we going to learn more news when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 at ABC? Obviously, we’re excited for what’s next. We have our fears over Lea’s pregnancy reveal, but we’re choosing at this point to be be optimistic that some things will work out here in the end.

So when are we going to have a chance to learn more about the future here? It’d be great to get an official synopsis or something more over the next week or two, but we also want to be realistic here.

At present, the reality here is likely that we’ll be waiting until the start of January to get some more official news. One of the big reasons for that is simply the fact that The Good Doctor is not returning until Monday, January 23 — the same night as the premiere of The Bachelor. If you are the folks at ABC, you probably are aware that you don’t have to give too much away at this point! If you do, you run the risk of getting a little too far ahead of your own hype.

Of course, beyond even this upcoming episode there are probably a few different things to be interested in. Take, for starters, whatever the producers are looking to do with that Good Lawyer spin-off show. There’s been some discussion on the subject and yet, we haven’t heard all that much when it comes to the potential cast of it yet. As we get closer to the backdoor pilot airing, we’ll probably start to learn a little more.

What about a season 7?

We tend to think that we’ll learn more about that in the spring, though at this point, there’s really not all that much to be worried about here.

