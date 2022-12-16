BMF season 2 episode 1 spoilers: A look at ‘Family Dinner’

It is absolutely true that we’re waiting until Friday, January 6 to see BMF season 2 episode 1 — but we can at least offer you more details now!

So what can we say about the first episode back this season? The title here is “Family Dinner,” and of course that’s something that sounds a little peaceful at first. Then, just think back to your own family dinners — haven’t a lot of them been chaotic over the years? There’s also a chance that the title could be metaphorical more than literal. No matter what it means, though, you can be assured that things are going to be intense almost right away. Meech is going to be making moves in Las Vegas, Terry is trying to move forward, and Detective Bryant is eager to put some new plans into motion. There’s a lot going on here, and it’s crazy to think this is just the first episode! Imagine just how things are going to ratchet up by the end of the season.

If you do want to score some other news now all about what could be coming, go ahead and see the season 2 episode 1 synopsis below:

Meech smuggles drugs from Las Vegas as a test to secure a new plug for BMF, a vicious gangster from the Brewster Projects, K-9. Meanwhile, Terry began his new car-ride business with Charles since he left the drug game. Detective Bryant plots to capture Meech by any means necessary.

Also, for those wondering whether BMF would stay on Fridays for the remainder of the season, it does appear that’s the case — at least based on some of the info that we’ve seen so far for the month of January.

Related – Go ahead and check out some other news BMF, including other news on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see right now when it comes to the BMF season 2 premiere?

Are there a few specific stories you are hoping to see play out? Let us know right now in the comments! Also, come back in the event you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







