Lopez vs. Lopez season 1 episode 7 return date at NBC

The first bit of news here is probably not something that will come as that much of a surprise — there is no new episode on the network next week. Christmas episodes often function as the last one for any network show in the calendar year, and that is 100% going to be the case here. The plan from here is for the George & Mayan Lopez comedy to come back on Friday, January 6 in its typical timeslot. There are no official details out there yet, but we tend to think that something more will be announced in the weeks ahead.

If you’ve enjoyed the first six episodes, we tend to think that the rest of the season will be something similar when it comes to tone. The whole idea here is that we continue to have a story that is light-hearted, family-oriented, and interested in making the most of the cast’s talents.

NBC has already banked big on this show for the rest of the season — according to Variety, they have already picked it up for a 22-episode season. That means that we’re going to get a ton of episodes in the new year, and only a few hiatuses sprinkled in there to keep the show around until April or May. It remains to be seen whether or not we’ll get a season 2. Even though the live+same-day ratings are not necessarily spectacular, they may be in line with what the network was expecting on Friday nights. The show does at least allow for them to have counter-programming to some of the more serious fare that is going on elsewhere, and there is no denying that George Lopez has broad appeal as a star.

