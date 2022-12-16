Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why we WON’T get it soon

Over the past few months, we’ve made our case clear: Apple TV+ should just announce the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. What are they waiting for? There have been reasons to announce something during the holiday season and/or during the World Cup, but the streaming service has so far resisted all of those overtures. It’s led us to the position we’re at now, where we are still sitting around and waiting to learn more about the long-term plans.

Ultimately, the biggest takeaway from all of these blown opportunities is pretty simple: We are probably not getting season 3 in the near future. That also makes sense, given the lack of evidence otherwise.

Take, for example, the fact that the official Ted Lasso Twitter account has not posted in almost a month; there have been no teases that anything is imminent. Meanwhile, there have also been no major commercials or even interviews as of late. Add to all of this the presence of Shrinking, the Apple TV+ series starring Jason Segel that shares executive producers with the aforementioned comedy. That show premieres in January, and there are real questions as to whether or not these two could end up airing at the same time.

With all of this evidence considered, it does appear more and more like a late March / April start for Ted Lasso season 3 is the most feasible, meaning that there’s no pressure to announce a date until at some point next year. Heck, it could still be May! It is highly unlikely that the series would premiere later than that, though, with the main reasons being 1) production is already done and 2) Apple TV+ will probably want the (possible) final season in contention at the 2023 Emmys. The cut-off date for it tends to be June 1.

At this point, we’d love to be proven wrong … but there’s a chance it could be January before more news surfaces.

