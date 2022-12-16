The Boys season 4 premiere date: What we know, current plans

What can we say right now in regards to The Boys season 4 and a potential premiere date Prime Video? Some things, at least for now, feel solidified.

So where do we begin? It feels like a great, totally-natural place is noting that season 4 is already many months into production, and at this point, we tend to think the cast and crew have already accomplished quite a bit. We know there are new Supes coming on board in Firecracker and Sage, just as we assume Homelander is working to rebuild the Seven in his own image … or however close to it that he properly can. We don’t exactly think that he is going to relinquish control of Vought anytime soon with Stan Edgar out of the picture.

Insofar as a premiere date goes, Prime Video has yet to confirm that season 4 will be coming in 2023, and we still think early 2024 is a more reasonable estimate. We know that the spin-off show Gen V has already wrapped production; not only that, but the plan there will be launching it next year. The story there should be a bridge between season 3 and season 4, while also serving as a separate story in its own right.

The reason why we may not get a season 4 next year is not due to Gen V but rather, the extensive amount of post-production that is required for a show this ambitious and expensive. There’s a reason why it has taken so long to see past seasons; plus, with season 3 you were of course adding on a little bit more time due to the global health crisis. Even if season 4 could be ready in theory in December 2023, the plan for the streamer could be waiting to the new year, largely to avoid some sort of holiday break.

Given what we’ve seen in the past, we probably won’t hear anything certain on season 4 until 4-6 months prior to it premiering; a certain degree of patience could be required.

