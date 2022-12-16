Riverdale season 7 premiere date: Mystery and reality

There is certainly a weird thing going on right now when it comes to Riverdale season 7 and a potential premiere date. So where do we begin?

We should note here first and foremost that The CW has announced dates recently for The Flash, Superman & Lois, and also a brand-new show in Gotham Knights. So what are they waiting for here? It’s a legitimate question but unfortunately, also one without all that much of a clear answer — save for that season 7 may not be premiering until at least March and the network (which is under new ownership) feels no pressure to announce anything. It’s also the final season, so we’ll have to wait and see how much that impacts how the episodes are pushed, if at all.

Want to get a little more news now about what’s coming up? Amidst the mystery of the story at present, we at least know the bizarre reality that Archie and some other characters are facing — they are being sent back to the 1950’s, a time when the original Archie Comics were set. Yet, it won’t be painted with the same idyllic brush that was saw many decades ago. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly all about it, here is some of what executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to say:

“It’s more about our characters finding their way in the constricting, dark realities of the 1950s, trying to discover themselves in a really repressive, conformist, homophobic, racist world … The biggest struggle is our characters trying to live authentic individualistic lives during a time period where that was really hard to do.”

Despite the unusual setting and/or how these characters got there, the EP notes that this actually may be the most “grounded” season they’ve done. That certainly won’t be hard compared to what we saw last season.

