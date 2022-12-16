Magnum PI season 5: Zeus, Apollo, and more cast fun

The premiere of Magnum PI season 5 is just over two months away! There is a lot to be excited about right now if you are a longtime fan. We’ve had a chance to see a short teaser now courtesy of NBC, and the cast and crew are nearing the end of season 5 behind the scenes. (Season 6 will be filmed in the new year, as the two chapters are being filmed, more or less, in back-to-back fashion.)

So is there anything we can still share from the set at this point? Well, it may not be from the set per se, but if you head over to Perdita Weeks’ Instagram Stories today, you can see some truly delightful behind-the-scenes photos of her roaming around Jurassic World — or, at least the locations used in the movie. (If you’re going to spend some time roaming around a set in Hawaii, wouldn’t this be the top of the list? We haven’t seen the most recent movies and yet, there’s still something super-fun about the idea of roaming around with the dinosaurs.)

If you want something a little more specific about Magnum PI itself, the writers have indicated on Twitter that “for sure” we will see more of both Zeus and Apollo moving forward. Given that the dogs are so iconic to the show’s lore, we’re always going to be happy to see them. Of course, we simultaneously recognize that shooting with animals is not always the easiest thing in the world, even if they are extremely well-trained.

Between now and the February 19 premiere, we do imagine that a few more details are going to be announced here and there — also, we wouldn’t be shocked if we hear about more guest stars or see a promo with some new footage. Things could end up being quiet the rest of the month, but that could change entering 2023!

