Acapulco season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the show’s big season 2 finale today, can you expect an Acapulco season 3 renewal at Apple TV+? Or, is this the official end of the road? We don’t think this will come as much of a shock, but there are a few different variables and scenarios to talk through here.

First and foremost, let’s get into where things stand at present: There is no official renewal as of yet at the streaming service. We’d absolutely love for there to be more down the road, especially since this show is vivacious, refreshing, and also a lot of fun. It’s one of those shows that more people should be watching but unfortunately, it just hasn’t had the necessary reach as of yet. We tend to think that the streaming service is aware of this, and that’s probably why they kept it around for a season 2 in the first place.

Now, however, things become a little bit trickier. We’re in an era of television right now where shows are increasingly getting canceled early on in their runs, and content providers are also looking to cut back on costs. We wouldn’t go so far as to say that the streaming bubble has “burst,” but a lot of services built too much, too fast in the hopes of attracting subscribers. Now, we’re at a point where the costs are catching up.

Over the next few months, we are likely going to see the folks at Apple TV+ take a hard look at the show’s overall viewership and make some huge decisions as to what they will want to do moving forward. If the show does get renewed, we could envision a late 2023 or early 2024 start. Honestly, this also feels like something that would make the most overall sense. This is the perfect sort of show for escapism in the winter!

