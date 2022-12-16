Outlander season 7 premiere date: Where is the room for it?

When is Starz going to premiere Outlander season 7? The closer we get to the end of the year, the more questions that we have.

After all, there are a lot of reasons right now to wonder about whatever the future is going to hold here. One of the biggest ones is simply the schedule at the premium-cable network. Here is what we know at present.

BMF season 2 – New episodes here are going to be kicking off on Friday, January 6. This show will run for at least the first two months of the year.

Party Down – The long-awaited revival is officially set to premiere in February.

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 – Yesterday, it was finally confirmed that the Michael Rainey Jr. show will return in the middle of March — and, of course, we’re excited for that! It certainly is coming back far later than expected.

Clearly, Outlander and Power Book II could have something in common here. It’s odd that we haven’t heard anything on the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe show as of yet and the fact that we haven’t almost cements that we’re going to be waiting until at least early to mid-March … but quite possibly later. Given just how silent the network has been, we have to brace ourselves for the possibility of an April or May release.

For those wondering…

There are also a ton of questions about the season 2 status of Men in Kilts. For the record, we tend to think that this could be announced at almost any time and with a little less buildup. Unscripted shows in general don’t tend to get as much fanfare, but it would be nice to see Heughan and Graham McTavish back as a way to better set the stage for season 7. We’d be surprised if it and Outlander actually came on at the same time, since airing them separately can give Starz subscribers for a longer period of time.

Related – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to Outlander, including a little more news all about the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date at Starz?

Let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







