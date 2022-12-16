The Flash season 9 spoilers: Candice Patton teases Barry, Iris

The Flash season 9 is going to be premiering on The CW in February, and if you love Barry and Iris, there is one thing to be excited about already. The two are going to spend far more time together than they have in recent history, and that means that we’ll get some romantic moments — but also some real teamwork!

One of the lessons that this particular show has done a great job illustrating (though not as much in season 8) is that Barry and Iris make each other stronger. If something goes awry with one of them, the other one falters. They balance each other out extremely well, and it sounds already like they will 100% be back to being there for each other in the near future.

In speaking on this matter a little bit further to TVLine, here is some of what Candice Patton (who of course plays Iris) had to say on the subject:

“It’s a lot of Barry and Iris [in season 9]. They’re not going to be separated. They are together and they are figuring it out as a team. I feel like they’re a strong superhero team this season.”

We know that there are certain family milestones for Barry and Iris that we expect to get more information on in the present; also, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are some glimpses into the future, as well. There is so much different stuff coming across all sorts of different timelines, and we just hope that closure is coming for not just this show, but also the entire Arrowverse. The Flash shouldn’t have the responsibility for every other show out there, but it will be nice to have some Easter eggs scattered throughout. Let’s hope for great WestAllen moments, plus some superhero battles that are more epic than ever before.

What do you most want to see from Barry and Iris moving into The Flash season 9?

