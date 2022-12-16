Yellowstone season 5: How long will the hiatus be?

For those who are not aware as of yet, Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 this weekend is the final one for a while on the Paramount Network. We’re anticipating a number of big moments, and probably a few teases that set up the next half of the season!

At times, we know that the storytelling this fall has been a little bit slow, but we do tend to think there’s a good reason for that. We’re more than likely bubbling up to something big, and something that could alter the course of the future for good.

So when will you get to see the cast and crew back on the air after this weekend? Well, herein comes some of the bad news: It’s not going to be happening in the near future. There won’t be anything more this year, and more than likely it won’t be seeing it in the first couple months of the new year. This is a situation where, for better or worse, a great deal of patience is going to be required.

Personally, we’re thinking that the break is going to be at least three or four months. That way, we’re on the other side of 1923 before we get to the flagship show again. This split-season format may also be a way for Yellowstone to handle a long hiatus between seasons. Remember that there is no season 6 renewal at the moment, and there may not be for a little while. There’s a lot going on for Taylor Sheridan and beyond just that, remember that Kevin Costner is working on some other things, as well.

No matter the length of the hiatus, we know that viewers will be around for it. Remember that season 5 has been an incredible success for Paramount Network.

