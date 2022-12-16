The Blacklist season 10: How the key art matters

We recognize fully that The Blacklist season 10 is not premiering until February 26 and because of that, there’s a lot for us to sit back and think about. Take, for example, more discussion about a potential final season and what that could mean.

We’re all waiting to get some more information on what the network is planning here, and we wish that we had some more answers now. Yet, we do think that there is one potential bit of news that is valuable, and it’s something we are looking out for already: The official key art.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “key art” refers to promotional artwork that is put out before the start of the season. Most of the ones for The Blacklist over the years have been pretty simple, and we understand that when you’ve got a character like Raymond Reddington who is so immediately recognizable. This is an instance where you really don’t have to do much in order to generate a lot of conversation.

What will be notable when it comes to the season 10 art is rather simple: Whether or not it highlights a final season. Typically, artwork will communicate to you that the end is near when it is, especially long-running shows that air on NBC. This is something we’ve seen with New Amsterdam, This Is Us, and then also Blindspot in the past. If the network knows that they are concluding the James Spader show with season 10, they’ll probably tell us around the time they release this. If there is no “final season” label on the key art, then we’re a little more encouraged about the future. In a way, it really is that simple.

Do you think we’re going to learn whether or not The Blacklist season 10 is the end courtesy of its key art?

