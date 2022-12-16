Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 6 episode 9 details

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Is there a chance to see season 6 episode 9 arrive in just a matter of hours? It goes without saying, but we are ready to dive into something more from Hondo’s world!

Of course, just because we are ready doesn’t mean that the network is actually going to give us anything. The series aired its final episode of the calendar year last week and because of that, we’re now stuck waiting until Friday, January 6 to see what lies ahead. Will this prove worth the wait? We’re optimistic, largely because this upcoming story (titled “Pariah”) has a couple of things going for it. For starters, this is going to be an action-packed story that rings home for one member of the team. Also, this is going to be an opportunity for Hondo to also take another step forward in his personal life. You’ve got a lot to look out for here!

For a few more details right now, we simply suggest that you check out the full SWAT season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Pariah” – When faced with a series of random shootings, one SWAT member’s family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Nischelle’s parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that this isn’t the only episode that will be airing in January, as we tend to think the network is going to load up on as many episodes as they can — and for good reason. This is a time when a lot of viewers are at home! With that, there’s really good potential when it comes to ratings.

