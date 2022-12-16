Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Are writers looking ahead?

It is true that at the time of this writing, there is no official Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 renewal at Paramount+. However, isn’t there still hope? There is no reason at present to assume that the series is going to end, especially since this is such a popular brand all over the world.

With this in mind, we’re also eager to share some pretty good news: The writers are already starting to look more and more towards the future.

In a new interview with Decider, showrunner Erica Messer makes it abundantly clear that she and the rest of the writers are looking more and more to the future, just in case they do end up getting some great news in the near future:

The writers and I are talking about where to take season two. Hopefully there will be good news on that in the new year, but we can’t stop thinking about it. The writers are officially talking. I love this group of actors and I think we have such a fondness for one another. They’re huge fans of this. I mean, they were fans of the original, but they’re huge fans of this serialized version.

We certainly would not be surprised if the writers did throw some sort of cliffhanger at the end of season 1, just to get some more people excited about the future. We’re also still crossing our fingers and hoping that we could be seeing Spencer or Simmons come back — the show is still leaving the door open, and that’s the sort of thing that gives us hope.

