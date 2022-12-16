Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 spoilers: John’s new problem

In just matter of two days we’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 arrive and of course, there’s a lot that comes with that! We’re excited for an episode that will be full of all sorts of great twists, and also set the stage for the second half of this particular chapter of the show.

If there is any sort of rather-tough news to report on at present, it’s that this episode could put quite a few characters into peril — plus, the danger could come from almost every corner!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

To get a little bit more insight all about this, go ahead and check out the full Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

John deals with a problem with his herd. Senator Perry delivers news to Rainwater. Jamie and Sarah plan their next move. The entire Yellowstone enjoys a rare evening of fun together. Beth discusses a new business plan with the ranch in mind.

We gotta say that after reading all of this, we’re starting to think that the Yellowstone crew is going to need an evening of fun — let’s hope that the Bunkhouse crew are the recipients of some good screen time in here! Some of them, like Colby and Teeter, really haven’t had as much to do as we would like.

Who is the biggest threat?

We’d say it’s Beth more so than Jamie. She’s not actively going to try and destroy the ranch by any means, but we’re well-aware that this character is her own worst enemy. She has no problem making enemies, and then stirring up enough anger in them that they want to fire back.

Related – Be sure to see some other great news on Yellowstone season 5, including other insight all about the future

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

Do you think there will be a big cliffhanger at the end? Go ahead and share below! Once you do just that, stick around — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







