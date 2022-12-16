Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey reacts to season 3 renewal

Some of the biggest news of the day has come out courtesy of Showtime’s Yellowjackets and in this case, we’re looking beyond season 2. After all, the series is set to come back for a season 3! The early renewal helps to further ensure that we could see more episodes in the first three or four months of 2024 — remember that the second season is set to arrive in March.

One of the things that is so great about this show is the rather big cast that anchors it, but of course one name serves as a big cornerstone for us in Melanie Lynskey. She’s received a great deal of acclaim for her portrayal of Shauna in the present, and we tend to imagine that there is a LOT of twisted stuff coming for her in the latest batch of episodes.

So what did Melanie have to say about the show’s early renewal? In a post on Twitter, she gave what was both a funny and fantastic response: “Look I’ll do this show forever if they let me.”

Of course, we don’t think that we’re going to be getting a season 20 for Yellowjackets at some point in the future, but we are excited for what the future holds! This is a series that has so many twists and turns at its core, and we’re glad that Melanie enjoys the work just as much as we enjoy watching it. Filming for season is slated to continue until February and we imagine that within that time, things are only going to get darker and more twisted from here on out.

