The Bachelor spoilers: See a new Zach Shallcross promo!

For those currently unaware, a new season of The Bachelor featuring Zach Shallcross is a little more than a month away. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Today, the folks over at ABC released a new preview that is really all about the leading man, which of course has led to a divided reaction online. Was he our favorite choice to be the next star of the show? Not exactly, and it’s even more baffling the producers went in this direction after Rodney’s arc on Bachelor in Paradise. Yet, at a certain point we have to remember that these seasons are rarely about the guys; instead, the lead is more of a canvas for the producers to paint around. These seasons are marked mostly by the drama that happens over the course of the season and what the women bring to the table.

The biggest things we can ask of Zach are to be open, non-judgmental, and able to put his foot down when someone crosses a personal boundary. Also, to make sure that he thinks through his decisions. There’s always going to be a ton of pressure on the leads of this show given how few of the relationships last.

We imagine that as we get closer, even more details are going to emerge, especially of the early part of the season. That’s where there is typically the most chaos and once we get a little later on, the field starts to lesson and we understand more where some of the larger connections lie. Zach will eventually need to do something as the lead to make him stand out from the pack, but we’ll have to wait and see where things go here.

You can watch the newly-released promo now over at the link here.

Related – Go ahead and see some more news on The Bachelor, including more on what’s next

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







