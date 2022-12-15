Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What could change?

Squid Game season 2 is absolutely coming to Netflix. That is very much confirmed at this point, and there’s no evidence that will change.

However, what could? What sort of possible variables do we need to keep our eyes peeled for over the next several weeks? That is something that merits at least a little more discussion as we look towards the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

What we know so far about the new season is this: Filming will be starting in the new year, and early projections are that it will premiere in mid-to-late 2024. So what could change with that? It’s based on a number of factors.

Take, for starters, the budget. If Netflix really wants to push the Korean drama forward to a spring or early summer launch in 2024, they could try to pour more money into the post-production process. However, at the same time you don’t want to do something that in the end, could sacrifice the show’s overall quality. There is a delicate tightrope that has to be walked here and if you are the streaming service, you need to be aware of that.

On the flip side, we have to still remember that the global health crisis is still a thing, and there are also reasons why production could be slowed down story-wise. There’s going to be a ton of pressure to make season 2 work, as it is coming off of what is one of the biggest seasons of all time. If they decide to take more time and it pushes season 2 into 2025, we wouldn’t be stunned … even if that is a really long layoff between seasons. We’d say that could be detrimental to the future here, but remember what is going on with the latest Avatar movie. That is evidence alone that people will be patient for something good on the other side.

Related – Be sure to score some other news in regards to Squid Game, including more on what the future could hold

What do you think we will end up seeing when it comes to Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

Do you think the plans could change? Let us know in the comments, and also come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







