The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: What we know

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming to Hulu. That is 100% confirmed, and there’s nothing to worry about there. We’re also aware that it’s the final season, and absolutely that news is a little more bittersweet. It’s better than the series doesn’t overstay its welcome, but you can argue that a lot is still left to tell following that train-centric cliffhanger at the end of season 5. (Remember that you’re also going to be getting The Testaments after the fact, and this is going to be a really important show in its own way provided that development goes according to plan.)

So what can we say beyond all of this, especially when it comes to a premiere date? There are a few different things that we’re aware of for certain as of this writing.

The saddest reality we can report on for certain is this: Filming won’t be starting anytime soon. That further cements the reality that season won’t be coming until at least late 2023, but a 2024 start may be a little more realistic. Elisabeth Moss is working on another project, and we know that she is so much of the show’s engine — especially now that she is doing so much directing in addition to playing June Osborne.

What we also can say is that Hulu will announce a premiere date, at least based on past patterns, a good two or three months before the final season comes out. A month or so before the first episode, we will probably get a trailer. They will air the show in a window that is somewhat separate from their other big releases — mostly to ensure that they have some hits all around the year. We imagine that they will go for a weekly release pattern for the most part, though they could air the first two or three the same week.

For now, the best indicator for the future is almost certainly going to be the past.

