Yellowjackets season 3: More insight on early renewal

Earlier today, Showtime gave us the fantastic news that we’re getting a Yellowjackets season 3, even though we are months away from season 2 premiering! We don’t think anyone anticipated this reveal to be coming out so early but as it turns out, there are some reasons for it.

First and foremost, it seems as though a lot of the renewal timing here was tied to the cast. According to a report from Deadline, the options for the cast were poised to expire mid-December, so it made sense to order another season that the show is very-much confident in as a force for years to come.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

The renewal also goes beyond this just, as this is an effort (as floated earlier) to ensure that there are no long breaks between one season and the next. Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Chris McCarthy, who serves as President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, made it clear that there was an easy argument to making sure that the writers have ample time to move the series forward:

“With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now … The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success.”

We do think already that season 3 could be ready for a spring or summer 2024 premiere, and pending no surprises, it’s going to have a chance to move forward in a similar production timeline to season 2. Whether or not it lives up to the hype remains to be seen, but there’s no denying that this show is off to a really fantastic start one season in. How can it get any more twisted than what we saw in the pilot?

Related – Go ahead and see even more updates on Yellowjackets, including other scoop on what the future could hold

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 3 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments, and stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







