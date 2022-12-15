Yellowjackets season 3 renewal confirmed at Showtime!

Just in case anyone out there was wondering about the long-term future of Yellowjackets at Showtime, here’s another reason to celebrate.

In a new post on Twitter today, the network confirmed that they are bringing back the hit drama for another batch of episodes. This comes months before the season 2 premiere in March, but an early renewal is something we noted they would potentially do a while back.

Why confirm this so early? There are two huge reasons.

A stamp of approval – Showtime obviously wants a lot of people out there to know that they are committed to the long-term success of this series from start to finish, just like they also want viewers to feel comfortable if they are debating as to whether or not to dive into the show now. They don’t want them to think, even for a split-second, that this is a series that the network will bail on down the road.

An early start – One of the things we know that the network also wants is for there to be shorter breaks between seasons, and this helps that. If the writers can start work early on season 3, that means there’s a chance that it could come in the spring or summer of 2024. This is arguably the most-important program that Showtime has, so they really should work to get as many episodes as they can so long as they don’t sacrifice quality along the way.

For those of you who want more footage on season 2, we tend to assume it will be coming before too long! It makes sense for them to release a few things in either January or February.

What do you think about Showtime today handing out an early Yellowjackets season 3 renewal?

