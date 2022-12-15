Gossip Girl season 2 episode 5 preview: Julien, Obie’s future

We don’t think that this is going to be breaking news to a lot of people out there, but Gossip Girl season 2 episode 5 is going to be messy. Very messy. How can it not be after what we’ve just seen?

At the forefront of our mind at the moment has to be what’s going on with Obie and Julien in the wake of the big Grace reveal. Julien can’t be that shocked that Obie’s upset about it — even if Grace’s other relationships (including her own brother!) are things he probably needed to know in the long-term, people get emotional when they’re young. This could be an overall message of this entire show, and not even just a blanket statement about this week’s new episode. It’s going to take some time to process everything and move forward, and there could be some other assorted chaos that takes place along the way.

Beyond just this storyline, we do expect some more Kate teases coming as the Gossip Girl persona continues to both expand and take on new obstacles that are coming up. Also, where in the world is Georgina? It’s funny that HBO Max hyped up the return of this character from the CW series so much in advance and yet, she actually hasn’t turned up as of yet. We’re sure that this will happen eventually, but clearly they have zero issue in making us wait for a while to see it happen.

One more thing to note: This show is going to be streaming throughout the holidays. We know a lot of series out there will be taking a break, but you’re going to get new episodes on both December 22 and then after on December 29. Happy streaming!

Related – Be sure to score some other info on Gossip Girl, including on that crazy twist with Grace

What do you think we’re going to see on Gossip Girl season 2 episode 5, especially on the heels of what we’ve just seen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







