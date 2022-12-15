Gossip Girl season 2 episode 4: Is Grace leaving? The brother twist

Following the events of Gossip Girl season 2 episode 4 this week on HBO Max, have we seen the end of the road for Grace? This storyline certainly had one of the most shocking twists in recent memory, thanks in part to the fact that she was using one affair to hide another — one involving her brother. Who anticipated that this show was going to go full House Lannister just a handful of episodes into the season?

So yea, we’re in a position now where we are understandably pretty shocked, and we have to wait now to see what’s coming up on the other side of this. What we can at least say is that Grace and her brother are gone — you won’t be seeing them again. As executive producer Joshua Safran told TVLine recently, this whole twist was more about further Obie’s storyline moving forward rather than anything with those two characters specifically:

“That is the last you see of them … This story was meant to launch Obie in a new way. [In Grace], he thinks he’s found the thing that’s going to make his family love him, and then he finds out that thing is just as screwed up as anything he’s ever done. Therefore, there is no way he can get his family to love him — so he might as well destroy them.”

So based on that quote alone, it’s pretty fair to say that things are only going to get darker from here on out, which shouldn’t be that shocking based on where we are in the series. There is still a lot of room left this season, and a number of things that have been hyped up have not even happened as of yet.

When it comes to surprises, though, it’s going to be hard to top what we’ve just seen.

