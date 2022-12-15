Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date confirmed at Starz!

After months of speculation, there’s no longer any need for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date debate. We know know when it’s coming back!

Today, the premium cable network confirmed that on Friday, March 17, new installments of the series are going to be unveiled. It will be on the app come midnight, and for those of you who watch via linear TV, you will have a chance to see it starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

So what lies ahead here story-wise? Let’s share the official logline, which does give you a good sense of what’s coming when it comes to drama:

Season three of the popular drama series returns with new twists and new turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to Level Up or Get Taken Down. Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise.

To go along with this, the network also shared a brief teaser that gives you a slightly better sense of what’s coming, at least in general terms. We see a casket that is most likely carrying Zeke, a little bit of romance, and Tariq also facing some big decisions. He has to figure out now who he really trusts, and a lot of allegiances could easily become strained and fast. He and Brayden won’t be able to operate the same exact way, and who knows how Monet is going to feel after losing Zeke? Is she going to want to push away from the business, or does she need it more than ever? We already recognize that she viewed his basketball career as the Tejada family’s way out and now, that’s not there at all.

Related – Be sure to score additional insight right away when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3

Are you thrilled to finally have a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date after such a long wait?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also come back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







