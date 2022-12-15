Succession season 4 premiere date: Any schedule changes?

What is there to look out for right now in regards to a Succession season 4 premiere date? The major thing we want to focus on in this piece is quite simple: Whether or not the series is still going to hit the late March / April start date we’ve considered to be likely over the past several weeks.

Let’s start off here by recounting what a number of you out there may either know or remember from the past already. The Last of Us is kicking off HBO’s lineup for the new year on January 15, and we expect that it will wrap prior to the Brian Cox drama coming back on the air. Meanwhile, Perry Mason season 2 was recently revealed to be coming back in early March … but on Mondays. That means that it will hold no bearing on Succession at all.

Here’s where things get more interesting, and it is all thanks to a new limited series titled The White House Plumbers. This is a new limited series about the Watergate Scandal, which proves further that there can, apparently, never be enough material out there about this particular issue. This is meant to be a five-part project that will premiere in March; however, no specific date has been set.

So how could this impact season 4? It all depends on when the show is placed on the schedule. If this is a 10:00 p.m. series, then it shouldn’t have any bearing on the world of Waystar Royco at all. After all, we can imagine that Succession will be a 9:00 p.m. show, a spot reserved for some of HBO’s biggest hits. If The White House Plumbers does air at 9:00, however, it all but assures that season 4 is bumped to either late April or early May. That’s still enough time to get it in the Emmy eligibility window, but also later than we’ve been projecting.

This is a story that we’ve got our eye on, and we’ll have more insight as we learn it.

What are you most hoping to learn when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO?

