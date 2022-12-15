Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What we know, what’s changed

With us getting close to the holiday season, that of course means a lot of downtime for a lot of people out there. Also, questions aplenty about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date.

So when could we conceivably get the Jason Sudeikis series back on the air? Well, there’s a lot to get into here and in this piece, we want to break things down into two different categories: What we know at present about the start date at Apple TV+, and also what may have changed over the past few months.

What we know – Season 3 of the Jason Sudeikis series was originally set to premiere on Apple TV+ this fall. However, there have been reports of multiple delays for a myriad of reasons. No one on the series has come out to confirm or deny claims of rewrites or the show going over-budget; yet, there were cast members earlier this year projecting a fall start. Clearly, something did happen to get us to this point.

Most indications now suggest that a spring premiere date is most likely, but spring could be a relative term. We still aren’t ruling out early March, but if that is the case, we’ll probably hear about a date over the next month or so.

What’s changed – Other than the original date and some tweaks within the story, not much else. It does still feel as though we’re in a situation where we’re getting twelve episodes and they will air in the same pattern that was planned from the start. Think in terms of one or two episodes airing the first week, and then one every week the rest of the way. We don’t think the series itself will be different tonally from what we’ve seen in the past, though of course we expect Nate to be managing West Ham — how much we see of that remain to be seen.

Nothing has changed when it comes to the long-term future of the series, at least for now. No one has yet to officially comment as to whether or not season 3 is the end of the road. We’re expecting that to be the case, and we’ll be pleasantly surprised if it’s not.

