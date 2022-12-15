Magnum PI season 5: First teaser promo hints at streaming home

If you are 100% like us, then of course you’ve been eager to see the first Magnum PI season 5 promo on NBC for quite some time! It’s been rather hard to necessarily predict when we were going to see it but tonight, that moment happened.

The first thing that we should note is that this teaser promo was truly just that: A tease. There wasn’t even any real footage from the season! Instead, it was just a wave rolling in on the beach with the show’s logo, and a reminder that the series is coming back in February.

The most important thing about this promo to us is the show will be streaming on Peacock. We don’t want to speak for past seasons as of yet, but even knowing that the current season will be there means there will be an easy way for viewers to access it and that is incredibly important. This is the way to build up an audience after the fact, and we really hope that the Jay Hernandez series is going to have a network in NBC that remains in its corner for both season 5 and all of the upcoming season 6. It’s such a thrill to know in advance that both of these seasons are coming!

So when will we get some sort of full trailer with other footage on what the future holds? Hopefully, at some point early next year. There’s still time with the show premiering on February 19, and we don’t think that NBC is going to rush anything along and put out a trailer over the holidays — especially when a lot of viewers are going to be focused on doing other things. That trailer can better represent some of the fun and island vibes the show brings to the table — plus a lot of action, as well.

