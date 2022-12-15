Survivor 44 preview: Who is getting medically evacuated?

Going into tonight’s big finale, we absolutely expected to see a Survivor 44 preview. The big question was simple: What would be featured?

We knew in advance of seeing this promo that the setting would be the same; at this point, the series does use the same location every single time. We got a sense of the cast, including a Seattle Seahawks player, an aspiring NASA scientist, and someone who is rubbing rocks to make herself immersed in the experience. This could be a tough season for the elements, and also could feature one of the most difficult medical evacuations in the show’s history.

Is someone really getting evacuated, though? Here’s what we can say: The promo featured Jeff Probst asking someone if they were still there, which does mean that they could be going in and out of consciousness. Remember that there is a medical team on staff and if something truly awful happened, we have a hard time imagining the show went forward. They may ended up having to leave the game, but that’s not even a guarantee! The staff on the ground will make that decision.

In general this is going to be an “intense” and “inspirational” season according to Probst, which does feel like a really random combination of things. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he claims that “the physical part of Survivor is never easy … But some seasons are just tougher than others. Survivor 44 is one of those seasons.” Honestly, we’re not sure that this is a great thing since watching people hurting or starve isn’t that fun. Luckily, Jeff does also note that there is some great gameplay coming and it’s easier to get more amped-up about that. The bar is set high thanks to what Jesse pulled off this season.

Remember, this season is going to air on CBS come March 1.

Related – Check out some additional news on Survivor, including what else could be coming

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Survivor 44?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







