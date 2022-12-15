Survivor 43 finale: Who won — Cassidy, Owen, or Gabler?

Entering tonight’s Survivor 43 finale, we knew in advance that this was Jesse’s game to lose. He had a ticket to the final four, thanks to his immunity idol.

However, he still had to make it to the final three, and that was the real story of the finale. Getting out Karla, an enormous strategic and social threat, was the right move. There’s no real debating that, though we’re sure Cassidy winning the final four immunity leads to some questions over that.

The funny thing is that after Cassidy’s win, both Owen and Gabler found themselves in a position where they wanted to compete in the fire-making challenge. They saw this as a way to boost their resume, given that Jesse was by far the biggest threat to take home the prize. Gabler was the one chosen to fight Jesse, but he won! He took out the biggest threat in the game, and that is something that he can put on his resume … but could Gabler actually win? The craziest thing tonight was randomly learning that Gabler would give his complete winnings to charity.

