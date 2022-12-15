Outlander season 7 premiere date: Does recent news impact it?

We know that with every passing day, we inch closer to an Outlander season 7 premiere date announcement at Starz. With that, we’re also starting to see more and more pieces get filled in.

Today, one of those pieces was the announcement that Party Down, the revival of the cult favorite from many years ago, is coming back in February. This, alongside the return of BMF in January, give us at least a small sense of what the schedule is going to be entering the new year.

Does the release of their of these shows necessarily prohibit Outlander from coming back before March? Not necessarily, especially with the network moving more and more to premiering some shows on Fridays. We don’t think these shows being present necessarily impacts season 7 all that much. What does is the simple fact that we’re in the middle of December and still, there’s been very little news. We tend to believe that Starz will split up the sixteen episodes coming up into halves, but what if they don’t? Or, what if they just decide to be extremely patient and have a shorter hiatus between parts? They’ve been so quiet with season 7 so far that it’s conceivable that we are still several months out.

We’re still holding out hope for March until we hear otherwise — especially knowing that the first eight episodes have already been filmed. (Even saying that, it could be later in the month rather than the early going.)

There’s going to be a high-octane, adventurous start to this season as we see a rescue mission. Things are going to pick up almost immediately following the end of season 6, and we’re hoping that we’re going to see some exciting stuff courtesy of another great Jamie – Claire reunion.

Also, remember that we’re still waiting for more news on a season 8 renewal. For now, there is no confirmation that season 7 is the final one.

