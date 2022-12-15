Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS with season 6 episode 9?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that the network is broadcasting a ton of new programming tonight — is the Big Bang Theory prequel among the lineup?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got news that not everyone out there is going to be happy with. There is no installment tonight and instead, the plan is for CBS to bring you a one-hour Ghosts holiday special. This means that Young Sheldon will not air until Thursday, January 5 — the wait until 2023 does stink for sure, but remember, this is better than a lot of hiatuses that we’re seeing out there! Also, there’s a good chance that there are a number of new episodes that air throughout January — that’s a time we’ve seen the network load up on new installments in the past.

If you are interested now in some other insight all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the Young Sheldon season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

“College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle” – Sheldon considers dropping out of college to focus on building his database. Also, George Sr. is frustrated when someone else gets credit for his football wins, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This does feel on paper like the perfect story to kick off the new year with, mostly because there is such a big dilemma for Sheldon when it comes to the future. The irony is that there actually isn’t THAT much dramatic tension — we’ve all seen what happens with an older version of the character down the line! Yet, we do still think that a little bit of fun can be had seeing just how he ends up going from point A to point B, and what sort of challenges could present themselves to him.

What do you most hoping to see on Young Sheldon season 6 episode 9?

