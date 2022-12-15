Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight with season 3?

Is Law & Order: Organized Crime new tonight on NBC? There is a chance to showcase a good bit more drama from Stabler’s world moving forward, especially with the way that episode 9 concluded. Why wouldn’t we want more?

The good news here, of course, is that there is going to be some more great stuff coming on the network down the road. The bad news, meanwhile, is that we’re going to be waiting a good while for it. The plan for now is that the Christopher Meloni series is going to return on Thursday, January 4, which is the same day as both the flagship Law & Order as well as Law & Order: SVU. That will be a jam-packed day, and we hope that it leads into a lot of great stuff that will be coming throughout the month of January. With temperatures lower and nights longer, this is a perfect chance for NBC to capture as much viewership as possible.

So what can you expect to see when the series returns? Based on the promo that aired following this past new episode, it seems as though street racing is going to be a big part of what lies ahead here — there’s an undercover component to a major case involving drugs, and it could put at least one character in danger. We’re excited to see what’s coming up next and yet, a little bit nervous. Odds are, that is precisely what the producers want.

If you are behind on Organized Crime right now for whatever reason, this is the perfect time to catch up! Remember, this is the best way to ensure that there will be a season 4, and that hasn’t been confirmed as of this writing.

