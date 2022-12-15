Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, season 24 episode 10?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Following what we saw last week, it is certainly clear we are entering a new era. The question here inherently comes down to what said era is going to look like, and how Amanda Rollins will still be mentioned even if Kelli Giddish is no longer a series regular.

In the end, we are going to have a little bit more time to think about all of this. There is no installment tonight, and there are no plans for any more through the rest of the year. The plan, at least as of this writing, is for SVU to return with all-new installments on Thursday, January 4. Our hope is that leading up to that, we’re going to get a little more insight as to what the future holds for all of these characters.

From the start, we should of course note that we don’t expect everything within this world to be the exact same as what it once was — it’s hard to anticipate that. You can’t just replace Rollins and move forward, and we do hope that we see that play out with Benson in some rather surprising ways. She will have to delegate more and rely further on some other characters; at times, this is not going to be easy.

Hopefully, there will be a good many episodes that air throughout January in general; this is a time to capitalize on a lot of viewers being home, and it certainly could help to set the stage further for a season 25. Why wouldn’t we want that? (The show has yet to be renewed, but we certainly remain hopeful.)

