Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC with season 22 episode 10?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After what we saw last week, the interest is certainly going to be there when it comes to continuing these stories.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news does come into play. There is no installment tonight, as last week’s was the final one of this calendar year for the crime drama. The plan instead now is going to be bringing the series back on Thursday, January 4 with all-new episodes. Hopefully, we’re going to have a string of them that are going to air during the month of January, given that routinely, this is one of the best times for shows to generate good ratings.

As for what you can expect to see story-wise, we do think that the promo below offered up a reasonably good sense of that and based on what we know, at the forefront of everything is going to be one of the more gruesome and personal cases the team has taken on over the years. This could lead to a difficult trial and on one level, you would think they’d be prepared for this. That is before you remember that every case is different and with that in mind, you can never fully be prepared.

So what lies ahead beyond this episode? Since there is no further news out there about crossovers or the like, we tend to think that the show is going more with some classic storytelling, with maybe a few episodes that are ripped from the headlines. Law & Order is a franchise derived from a successful formula, and there is certainly no reason to think they will move away from that in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get other news on Law & Order right now, including other insight on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on Law & Order season 22 episode 10 when it airs?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







