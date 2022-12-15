The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 11 preview: Paranoia sets in

Next week on MTV, rest assured that you’re going to The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 11 on the air. Even though we are getting close to the Christmas holiday, that isn’t stopping new installments from coming on the air!

What’s so fascinating about the place we’re at in the season right now is that things are both settled and unsettled all at once. We know some of the players and we’ve gotten a certain sense of what’s ahead; yet, there is still a certain degree of instability here. We have a chance to see a lot of drama from start to finish, and we’re excited to see some of what comes with that as some paranoia is really going to start to settle in … especially for Nelson.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 11 synopsis below:

Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ’s favorite challenge sends the players spinning out.

If there is one thing that we know from watching this show for so many years, it is this: Challenges that are fun for TJ probably involve tormenting the contestants. There is still a fantastic sense of glee he seems to get from pushing them to the limits. This is a part of the season where people have to get more cutthroat, and there are some steep consequences that can come along with that. Vets do have to turn on each other at some point; do you really want the biggest overall threats to be there at the final? It’s definitely something worth thinking about.

