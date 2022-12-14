Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Ellen Pompeo talks exit further

We may have to wait until next year to see Ellen Pompeo formally depart Grey’s Anatomy, but we are moving forward with the knowledge that it is coming. It’s hard to imagine the show without its lead, but it was bound to happen at some point, right? Either we were going to see the story without Meredith Grey or the entire series was going to end. ABC made a choice and they chose the latter. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked.

After all, remember this — NCIS has been able to move on without Mark Harmon. Also, Grey’s Anatomy employs hundreds of people. If they don’t have to look for new jobs and the show makes money for the studio still, absolutely the powers-that-be will want to keep things going!

So how does Ellen herself feel about her exit, now that her final episode has been filmed for a little bit? Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, he had the following to say:

“I feel super happy — but, listen, the show has been incredible to me. I’ve loved a lot of the experience, but I gotta mix it up a little bit. I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new… you can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day … Nineteen years is longer than people keep their kids in their house… so this is like me going away to college, kinda.”

Pompeo also teases her upcoming Hulu project in the interview (watch here), which is going to be a chance for her to do something totally different — as a performer, that has to be refreshing after so many years. The door is still open for her to come back to the medical drama, and there are absolutely some suggestions already that she could be back for the finale.

