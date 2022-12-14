Vikings: Valhalla season 2 trailer expands out the world

Come January 12 you are going to have a chance to see Vikings: Valhalla season 2 arrive on Netflix — why not go ahead and dive into a trailer?

If you head over to Netflix’s official YouTube Channel, you can see a larger look at what the story is going to be for some of our lead characters as we continue to see this universe expand beyond Scandinavia. There are a wide array of new challenges that await them all, and we do have to prepare for death, fear, and of course more violence.

Yet, one of the consistent themes through both Valhalla and the original Vikings is that of evolution. We think a lot of people have made assumptions throughout history that Vikings were just one thing when in reality, that is not the case. We are talking here about a group of people who had to change with the times and with various rulers often trying to siphon away their power. This is a period of history that has not been covered as much within the television world, and that has always been one of the appeals. Everything with season 2 should be bigger than the first go-around. After all, we know these characters now, and Netflix has proof of the series’ success on their platform!

We wish that the season 2 logline had a few more details; alas, this is all we have:

Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Now, we just have to wait for another month to see if the new season lives up to the hype.

