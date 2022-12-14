The Resident season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Is Bell leaving?

While we wait for The Resident season 6 episode 11 to arrive on Fox, how worried should we be about Bell’s future? We know the character is at this point struggling with his MS, and recently there was a suggestion made that he could venture off to Minnesota. Anytime you hear someone make some sort of claim like this, it’s easy to jump to the worst possible instinct — that Bruce Greenwood is leaving the show, or that Jane Leeves (who plays Kit) will be joining him.

Here’s the good news: When it comes to the immediate future of this show on Fox, there is not that much to worry about. In a new interview with TVLine, co-creator Amy Holden Jones had the following to say — and also offer when it comes to relief:

“They’re not leaving, not at all. We’re not building to that … Unless one of them has a horrible surprise to spring on me!”

Ultimately, the bigger challenge instead could just be Bell maintaining his health amidst these flare-ups, while also taking on all of the stress that comes with the hospital. Kit in general has a lot to grapple with there, especially since one of the chief foils this season is very much the Governor — it creates a lot of tension around Chastain, and of course raises the questions about how it can operate in the future.

The Resident season 6 will return to Fox in the new year — here is your reminder that there are only a few more episodes to go this season. The network has dramatically reduced its order and while that doesn’t mean a cancellation is imminent, it does apply more pressure to the series as a whole. If you love it, keep watching it live!

Related – Be sure to check out all sorts of other news on The Resident, including what else is coming up next

What do you think is going to happen for Bell moving into The Resident season 6 episode 11 on Fox?

Be sure to share some thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







