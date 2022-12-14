Too Hot to Handle season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the final episodes debuting today on Netflix, can you anticipate a Too Hot to Handle season 5 renewal down the road? Or, should we really expect today to be it? We’d of course love to see another batch of crazy episodes down the road, but the streaming service is firmly in control of that.

For the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed when it comes to the future of the series, but there is absolutely still a good bit of optimism out there. This is a show that the streaming service has routinely brought back without question, and it’s popular to the point where there are versions in multiple languages. We tend to think we’ll hear something about a renewal over the next few months. In addition to The Circle and Love is Blind, we’d consider this to be one of the most popular reality franchises that they have.

Now that we’ve said this, one of the other things we have to wonder right now is when season 5, if renewed, would even premiere — and fall 2023 seems like a safe estimate. They’d still have to film another season of the show, and that takes a good bit of time. We recognize that turnaround on these is at least shorter than your average Netflix scripted show, so that may make the time off the air a little bit less than with some other series that exist out there.

For the time being, don’t worry too much about the future — just enjoy the finale that’s in front of you! Also, let’s hope that a few of the contestants actually do learn something from this process. (For the record, what we’re most excited to see in a potential season 5 is the producers dupe the contestants again into thinking they are on a different show.)

