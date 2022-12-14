Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 run time: What are we looking at?

We know already that Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 is the final one for this calendar year, and there is a certain expectation that goes along with that. Are we going to have some enormously epic installment that brings a lot to the table from start to finish? Will that mean it is longer than any other episode this season?

When it comes to the first question, we’re sure that this episode is going to pack in a lot of content, including a possible cliffhanger — however, that doesn’t mean that it’s going to run longer than any other one we’ve had a chance to see.

According to the official Paramount Network schedule (which is always subject to change), episode 7 is currently slated to run for an hour and nine minutes, commercials included. That puts it in a similar spot to a number of other episodes we’ve seen as of late. If you did not know, there is going to be a chance to watch the premiere of 1923 shortly after the fact, and that means a chance to ensure that this season gets off to a truly spectacular start. (The show itself is a Paramount+ exclusive, so don’t expect the rest of the season to air on the network.)

At the center of episode 7 is most likely going to be one simple question: How far will Sarah Atwood go with Jamie to stop his father John? Is there a chance that they could get him impeached? The only reason he is Governor is to stop any sort of progress in the state; with that in mind, is there a way to thwart as much of that progress as possible? We’re looking forward to seeing just how all of that plays out…

Is there any one thing you’re hoping to see entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

