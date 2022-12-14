Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, season 2 episode 11?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying that we want more news on the show in the near future. How can we not? There’s a reason why it has received so many awards-show nominations and a positive reception from critics.

Unfortunately, even the most popular of shows do still need to take some breaks here and there, and this is where we are at present. There is no Abbott Elementary on the air tonight, and we will be waiting until early next year (on the other side of the holiday season) to see what’s next. For now, we are looking towards a return date of Wednesday, January 4, where you’ll get an installment titled “Read-A-Thon” (per the Futon Critic).

Early signs at present do suggest that there’s going to be a nice influx of episodes in general in January, which absolutely is music to our years. This is a pretty lucrative time to be a network TV show, mostly because more viewers are at home and with that, you have even better odds of getting some people to watch live.

To go along with new episodes airing in the new year (we hope to have a few more details within the next week or two), it does feel like a foregone conclusion that a season 3 renewal is going to happen. Why in the world wouldn’t we see something in that vein get announced early next year? This is a show that could prove to be a huge part of the lineup for years to come, especially since we still think viewers are discovering it. The show is also holding pretty firm in the ratings; it is down less than 15% versus its season 1 average, which is great for any network TV comedy.

Related – Be sure to score some further news when it comes to Abbott Elementary right now

Where do you think the story is going to go as we move into Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 11 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming the rest of the way. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







