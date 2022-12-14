The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Is 2024 a done deal?

Are we going to be waiting until 2024 to see The White Lotus season 3 premiere on HBO? At the moment, it is easy to assume that.

So is it 100% locked in? Well, we wouldn’t go so far as to say that as of yet. Even though the network has officially greenlit another season of the anthology series, they have yet to say much when it comes to a premiere date.

For now, 2024 is just what we would consider to be a safe bet. Given that the first season premiered almost sixteen months prior to season 2, it feels like too big of an ask that season 3 would come out next year. White would have to get the ball rolling on new episodes, and he’d have to make that happen soon.

The good news? It does at least seem like he’s already got an idea he may want to explore; he spoke in an HBO Max featurette already about potentially looking at Eastern religion. We’ve wondered about an Asia-set season for a good while and personally, we’d love to see something in Thailand, Bali, or another place that is tropical and yet also very different from what we’ve seen before. These are the sort of places that rich people flock to, and of course there’s a lot of over-the-top antics that we could see unfolding.

Over the next several months, the only thing we’re really hoping for is some sort of tease on the setting; for everything else, we will most likely have to wait a while. That may be frustrating, but it’s something that at this point, we’ve come to expect. This is an era where good TV takes time, and HBO in particular is the sort of network that absolutely will let stories percolate for a little while.

Do you think there's a good chance we could see The White Lotus season 3 premiere in 2024?

