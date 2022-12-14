Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Following the events of this past episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want more.

As for if we’re going to get more, let’s just say that this is an entirely different story. There is no new installment tonight on the network, and we’re going to be waiting for a few weeks to see what lies ahead. The firefighter drama is currently slated to return on Wednesday, January 4, which is of course the same day that both Chicago Med and Chicago PD are also coming back.

At the time of this writing, there is no further information out there when it comes to an official synopsis, but there is a lot to be concerned and/or excited about nonetheless. Take, for starters, the chance to learn a little bit more about Carver and Kidd’s fate. The two were involved in an explosion at the episode of episode 9, and of course the intention was to make you panic for the entirety of the hiatus. Do we think that Stella is going to be okay? Sure, but we’re a little more concerned over Carver. He’s a reasonably new character, and you can argue that now that he and Stella are on better terms, a big part of his arc is already over.

By this point next week, we’re hoping that there will be at least a few more details to share. Don’t be surprised if there is a lighthearted story somewhere in here, to go along with both the cliffhanger aftermath and some other great character stuff. This show is always going to have some high-octane firefighter action, so we tend to think that there are going to be a few more surprises sprinkled in. Go ahead and prepare for some of that accordingly.

