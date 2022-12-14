Is Chicago Med new tonight over on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to see season 8 episode 10 arrive in the near future? Of course, there is a LOT that we have to say on this particular subject as we look towards the future.

The first thing we have to do here, though, is serve as the bearer of bad news: The medical drama is off the air tonight. Would it be great if there was something more coming around the bend? Absolutely it would, but it is a holiday tradition for the show to go on break at around this point for the holidays.

When the series returns alongside the rest of One Chicago on Wednesday, January 4, we are going to be stepping into a slightly different world. For starters, there could be a new owner at least partially running things behind the scenes … and we tend to think that means trouble for Goodwin as she has to adjust. Meanwhile, Dr. Ethan Choi will no longer be on staff following his marriage to April. He got a pretty fantastic send-off, but we’re absolutely still going to miss him!

Our hope is that by this time next week, we’re at least going to have more news as to what’s coming up in this particular episode. We’re sure that there are going to be some storylines that are directly connected to what we saw last week, whereas a few others will be more standalone in nature. (When it comes to one of the longer storylines, can we get something more on Dr. Charles’ love life? We’re going to root for this relationship, mostly because it is causing him to live in the moment — that’s great for someone who is relatively used to being set in his ways.)

Related – Check out some other news regarding Chicago Med, including more on what the future could hold

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 8 episode 10?

Share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other insight moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







