Kindred season 2: Is it renewed, canceled, the latest?

Following the big eight-episode premiere today, what are the chances of a Kindred season 2 renewal? Are there reasons to hope for more?

Without further ado, let’s start here by saying that nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the FX production (which streams exclusively on Hulu). With that being said, there is absolutely a chance at a season 2 down the road! Speaking to Esquire on the matter, showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins made it clear that there are already plans in the works to continue the story, provided that this official renewal comes out:

“The writers and I are working very hard on the plans for Season Two. We have a lot planned for Season Two, Season Three, and Season Four. But we need people to watch the show so that we can get our second season. I always encourage people to read the book, though if you don’t want to spoil it for yourself, definitely don’t keep reading. But yes, there are plans for season two. Big dreams.”

Of course, we do think we’ll be waiting for at least a little while before news about the future starts to surface. Hulu and FX will take their time to see what the numbers are, especially in terms of who watches the series from start to finish. In general, the budget also is a big factor, even if that’s not exactly the most fun thing in the world to really discuss.

Provided that a renewal does come over the next few months…

There is a chance at an early 2024 return. Would we love to see season 2 back earlier than that? Sure, but we’ve also adjusted our expectations to account for a lot of the super-long waits we are getting with the vast majority of TV shows out there. We’d rather over-estimate than see something premiere early and us get disappointed on the other side.

Do you think we could see a Kindred season 2 renewal at some point down the road?

