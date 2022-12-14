Our Flag Means Death season 2 filming wraps; premiere date talk

For everyone out there who was not already aware, Our Flag Means Death season 2 is coming to HBO Max! This is a cause for great excitement, and we tend to think even more so with the latest bit of news in mind.

In a new post on Twitter, star Rhys Darby noted that he was in his trailer for the last time on the show. (Later, he came back to add “this season,” a sign that there could be more down the road.) This means that the focus can now shift exclusively over to the post-production process and at some point during this, we can start to see a firm premiere date narrowed down.

For right now, we’ll go ahead and say that we’re hoping for either spring or summer 2023 when it comes to the first episode being made available; hopefully, within the next few months there will also be something more akin to a firm announcement. Given how big and bold this show can be, we’re hoping for the very best when it comes to a broad announcement that will generate attention from both established and new fans.

If you love this series — and you really should — the biggest piece of advice we can offer is that you encourage as many of your friends to watch as possible. This has not exactly been an easy past year to be a fan of HBO Max, mostly because of all the shows being canceled and/or pulled. We’re pretty darn grateful that nothing has happened here! Yet, this entire process has been a reminder that we can’t take any series for granted, and the best thing to do is offer near-constant support as we hope to see some good news over the next several months. This show is worth all the attention, and it still feels like one of the most underrated gems out there.

