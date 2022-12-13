The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 promo: Lea’s decision

The bad news at the moment when it comes to The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 is clear: We will be waiting a long time to see it. How long? Think January 23.

When the series does come back to ABC, we tend to think that it will be doing so with some particularly big reveals, especially when it comes to Shaun and Lea’s future. Let’s start off with the good news: Lea is pregnant! The two have another chance of starting a family after the devastating situation they found themselves in back in season 4; however, that situation has led to a good bit of trauma and questions over the future.

As the promo for episode 10 revealed, you can see Lea completely drowning in worry and fearful that something else could be going wrong at every turn. She’s gone through so much already, and you can see that she doesn’t want to get herself too excited. Her condition does make it that there is a chance she will not be able to carry the child to term.

Are there procedures that could potentially help? It does feel that way, but with that does also come a fair share of concerns. Lea has some big decisions to make coming up and while Shaun is there with her, these are still a pretty enormous challenge. We’re prepared for a lot of hurdles, and it’s just our hope that the two can conquer them and get to the other side.

As for other stories…

One of the biggest one pertains to Lim’s future. Will she be able to walk again, and is she going to accept that proposal? Both of these are interesting in their own right, and of course we’re excited to see a lot of different twists and turns unfold from here on out.

