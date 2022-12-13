Warrior Nun canceled at Netflix; will season 3 happen elsewhere?

Some absolutely sad news has come in from the world of Netflix: There is no Warrior Nun season 3 coming in the near future.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to not move forward with the show, which has led to a pretty immediate (and heated) reaction from most of the streaming service’s loyal audience. The calls to renew the show have been happening online for weeks, and we would assume that the search for a new home, at least among fans, will happen almost immediately.

So why would Netflix cancel a show with this beloved a following? The simplest answer is that they clearly do not think it is financially viable enough. They look at shows through a lens of cost versus audience, and feel as though financially there is not enough reason to continue. Does it feel heartless on the outside? Absolutely, and that’s why decisions like these are a cruel reminder that the entertainment world is a business more than anything else … even if we don’t want to think of it that way.

Is there a chance that the streaming service reverses their decision? There’s always a chance, but we tend to think that they were well aware of any potential backlash long before revealing the news publicly. The order of business could be seeing if the show lands somewhere else, and you never want to rule out any sort of scenario in regards to that. Of course, any negotiation is challenging just because there are rights and cost issues that have to be worked out.

If this is the end, it’s certainly a bummer — but at the same time, it is easy to be grateful that we got two great seasons of the show in the first place. It’s hard to get any program on the air in such a competitive market, let alone get a season 2 out of it.

What do you think about Warrior Nun being canceled at Netflix?

Do you think that there is a chance for a season 3 somewhere else? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







