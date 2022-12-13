The Flash season 9 spoilers: Supergirl star Nicole Maines set

When it comes to The Flash season 9, the good news just keeps coming. Today, we’ve learned that Nicole Maines will be stopping by!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Eric Wallace notes that you will see the Supergirl alum stop in her role of Nia Nal a.k.a. Dreamer. What’s the story behind it? Wallace claims that this is “where I get to cross off one of my ‘Arrowverse Bucket List’ team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (played by Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

So yes, this appears on the surface like it’s going to be a really fun opportunity, and we’re excited to see what’s coming to be coming with it! We already know that this is not the only Arrowverse crossover that we’ll see over the course of The Flash, as we’re going to see Batwoman alum Javicia Leslie also stop by. (The CW has not officially confirmed her presence, but there’s a ton of social-media speculation out there all about it already.)

Could there be some other notable guest stars? Nothing may be confirmed at the moment, but it’s not altogether hard to assume that there would be. Just remember for a moment here that this season is not only the final one for The Flash, but it is a potentially larger farewell for this entire universe at the moment. There is a LOT to be excited about here and suffice it to say, we’re eager to dive in and see what the show has to offer from top to bottom. (Superman & Lois is, at best, only tangentially connected to the Arrowverse. They are largely doing their own thing, even if it’s shared some of the actors seen across the other shows.)

Related – Check out some additional insight now regarding The Flash, including who else could potentially appear

What do you most want to see from Nia Nal moving into The Flash season 9?

Let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







