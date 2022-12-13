Sanditon season 3 premiere date revealed; will be final season

For everyone who is preparing to see Sanditon season 3 on PBS, let’s just say that we have some bittersweet news to present within.

This week, it was officially confirmed that on Sunday, March 19, the period drama will be returning as a part of the network’s Masterpiece imprint. With that, it was also confirmed that this will be the final season.

We’ll be honest here when we say we’ve been expecting this for quite some time. Sanditon was initially canceled following season 1, but was brought back almost exclusively based on fan support. There were some notable changes, including the exit of Theo James (who’s been busy with Daphne over at The White Lotus), but the producers were still able to come up with a story full of romance and drama. This is a show that’s been playing with house money for a while; season 2 and 3 shot back to back, and we figured there was a suitable ending composed for season 3 just in case there was nothing more after the fact.

In a statement, here is some of what Belinda Campbell had to say about the impending goodbye:

“It’s a thrill to be bringing Sanditon back to audiences for one more trip to the seaside. This third and final season is full of the heart and joyful spirit that viewers will connect with. Our dedicated fans have been absolutely amazing in their support of the show, and we hope they’ll enjoy the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s stories.”

Want to learn some more news about the new characters coming on board this time around? Then check out, per PBS, all of the good stuff below…

Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding, Years and Years, Van der Valk) is the quintessential Austen mother – she arrives in Sanditon with one objective: matches for her children, Lydia and Henry. Lydia (Alice Orr- Ewing, Andor, A Very English Scandal) is an independent young woman who is not as eager for a match as her mother, and Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis, Emma) – who is charismatic and confident, but he holds a secret. Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam, New Tricks) is a wealthy, curmudgeonly investor who is interested in teaming up with Tom Parker on the seaside resort’s expansion. Their plans become complicated when Rowleigh runs into Lady Denham. Also new to Sanditon is Alexander’s brother, Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan, Cobra, Small Axe) – a lawyer, and a charming bachelor.

What do you think about Sanditon season 3 being the final one on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

